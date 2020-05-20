A Marysville man pleaded no contest to inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and admitted to three special allegations included with the charge.
Stephen Ellis George Jr., 53, was arrested on March 19 at his residence on Cheim Boulevard after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a kitchen knife during an altercation, according to the Marysville Police Department. George was charged with attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury, intimidating a victim or witness, and false imprisonment.
The victim escaped the residence and went to a neighbor’s house where she called the police.
George entered his no contest plea on Wednesday and will be sentenced in Yuba County Superior Court at 9 a.m. June 29. As part of the plea, he will be sentenced to the upper term of 10 years in state prison, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
George remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.