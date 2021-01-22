A Marysville man pleaded no contest to kidnapping with intent to commit rape, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Allen Lomax, 29, was arrested in July 2020 after a DNA match led to his arrest for an incident that took place in April 2013. Lomax was charged with kidnapping with intent to commit rape, rape of an unconscious victim, and sexual penetration of an unconscious victim.
The victim was passed out during the alleged rape but DNA was recovered and matched with Lomax’s.
According to Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green at Lomax’s arraignment, the victim reported the sexual assault in 2013 but did not know who the suspect was. The victim was walking in the area of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City while drunk to the point of almost blacking out. The next thing the victim remembered was waking up in an abandoned building.
On Friday, Lomax appeared in court to set a date for his preliminary hearing. Instead, Lomax pleaded no contest to kidnapping with intent to commit rape and the other two counts were dismissed. The victim and her aunt were in court and presented impact statements.
Heimlich said Lomax faces possible life in prison with the possibility of parole. Lomax will be sentenced on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. He remains in Sutter County Jail on $502,000 bail.