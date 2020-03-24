A Marysville man suspected of attempted murder had pleas of not guilty entered on his behalf by Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis.
Stephen E. George Jr., 53, has been charged with attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury, intimidating a witness, and false imprisonment. He was also charged with a total of 10 special allegations and sentence enhancements. If convicted, George faces 15 years to life in prison.
George was arrested on Thursday night at his home in the 2300 block of Cheim Blvd. Officers who responded to the scene found a female victim with a stab wound to her neck. George and the victim were in an altercation when George allegedly stabbed the woman with a kitchen knife. The victim escaped the home and went to a neighbor’s house, according to Appeal archives.
George appeared in Yuba County Court via a video conference call from Yuba County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter appointed the public defender’s office to represent George. A pre-hearing conference was scheduled for April 29 at 9 a.m.
George remains in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail as of late Tuesday.