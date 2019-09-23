A Marysville man pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of striking his girlfriend and forcing her to perform sexual acts.
George Ray Estrada, 58, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Sept. 20 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, rape, sodomy and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.
According to court documents, Estrada allegedly threatened the woman he was dating on Sept. 18 that he’d hit her in the face and body if she did not perform sexual acts on him. The next day, he allegedly became angry at the woman for not making him breakfast and slapped her on the face with an open right hand, resulting in bruising on the woman’s left eye.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Monday for corporal injury, forcible oral copulation, rape by force, and sodomy by force. During his arraignment later in the day, he denied all charges.
Estrada will return to the Yuba County Superior Courthouse on Oct. 2 for his next hearing. He remains in Yuba County Jail with bail set at $250,000.