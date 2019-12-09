A Marysville man pleaded not guilty to four felony counts related to him allegedly shooting at an inhabited residence.
Adam Joseph Mobley, 53, was arrested Sunday night by Marysville Police after he allegedly fired a gun at a residence in the 800 block of C St., according to a press release from the Marysville Police Department.
On Monday afternoon, Mobley pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited residence, receiving stolen property, and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Officers found five large bullet holes in the front of the home that was occupied at the time of the shooting. No one was injured, the release said. Officers identified Mobley as the suspect after speaking with the people inside the house when the alleged incident took place.
At 8:57 p.m. Sunday, approximately an hour after officers responded to the residence, Mobley’s vehicle was found on Yuba Street and Seventh Street. The vehicle Mobley was found in had been reported as stolen earlier in the day and several firearms were found in the car. He was also arrested for driving under the influence, according to the release.
Mobley is being held on $1 million bail and is next scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court on Dec. 18 for a pre-hearing conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.