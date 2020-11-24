A Marysville man was rescued from the Feather River after he first engaged in a vehicle pursuit and then tried to escape by running into the water, according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Ryan Christopher Weeks, 34, was driving with a passenger in his vehicle when deputies attempted to stop him for speeding on Woodruff Lane north of Marysville.
Weeks refused to yield and a pursuit began westbound toward Highway 70. Once on Highway 70, the vehicle entered an orchard where it crashed.
Weeks and the passenger ran from the vehicle toward the Feather River.
The passenger was detained at gunpoint, but Weeks continued to run and entered the river. The sheriff’s office along with the Yuba City Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Marysville Police Department, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and Swift Water Rescue units found Weeks clinging to a log in the river, according to the release.
He was brought ashore and was treated by paramedics and taken to Adventist Health/Rideout for evaluation at around 3 a.m.
Weeks was treated and released from the hospital and booked into Yuba County Jail for felony evading, obstruction, reckless driving, and additional traffic violations.
As of late Tuesday, Weeks remained in custody on $100,000 bail.