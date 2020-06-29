A Yuba County judge sentenced a Marysville man to 10 years in prison related to an attempted murder incident in March.
Stephen Ellis George Jr., 53, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, is alleged to have stabbed a woman in the neck with a knife.
The Marysville Police Department responded to George’s residence on March 19 and found a woman who had been stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife after an altercation with George. The victim escaped the home and went to a neighbor’s house.
George was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence, victim intimidation, and false imprisonment. On May 20, he pleaded no contest to the domestic violence count as well as three special allegations related to the count. As part of the plea, George agreed to serve 10 years in state prison, according to Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin.
On Monday, George appeared in court from Yuba County Jail via video conference to be sentenced. The victim in the case read a statement in court before Scrogin handed down the sentence.
“You hurt me in more ways than one,” she said. “... My life will never be the same.”
Scrogin sentenced George to 10 years in prison and said he would be eligible to be released on parole at some point during his prison term. If released, he’d be on parole for three years. Until he is transported to state prison, George will be held in Yuba County Jail on no bail.