A Marysville man was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, after pleading no contest to kidnapping with the intent to commit rape.
Allen Berkley Lomax, 29, was arrested in July 2020 after a DNA match led to charges being filed against him for an incident in April 2013. He was charged with kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, rape of an unconscious victim, and sexual penetration of an unconscious victim.
The victim reported the assault in 2013 but did not know who the suspect was. The victim was walking in the area of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City while drunk to the point of almost blacking out. The next thing the victim remembered was waking up in an abandoned building. DNA was recovered and matched with Lomax’s.
On Jan. 22, Lomax pleaded no contest to kidnapping with intent to commit rape as part of a stipulated agreement with the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Lomax appeared via video conference from Sutter County Jail for his sentencing. Judge Laura Davis accepted his plea and the agreement between the two sides.
She said Lomax will have to serve 85 percent of a seven-year term in state prison before being eligible to apply for parole. Lomax will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Davis issued a criminal protective order that will be served to Lomax. He cannot contact the victim for three years.
Lomax has been in Sutter County Jail since July 30, 2020, and has credit for 239 days in custody.