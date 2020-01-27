A Marysville man was sentenced to seven years in state prison after pleading no contest to firing a shotgun at an inhabited residence last month.
Adam Mobley, 53, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2019 by the Marysville Police Department for shooting at an inhabited house in the 800 block of C Street. Officers found five large bullet holes in the front of the home, though no one inside was injured during the shooting. After speaking with those inside the home, officers identified Mobley as a suspect, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Mobley was located and arrested about an hour later in a vehicle located at Yuba and Seventh streets. Several firearms that had been reported stolen were found in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, receiving stolen property, and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail where he was held on $1 million bail.
On Dec. 18, Mobley pleaded no contest to shooting at the inhabited dwelling as part of a plea deal with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, which saw his other charges dismissed.
In Yuba County Superior Court on Monday, Judge Julia Scrogin accepted the resolution between the two parties and called Mobley’s crimes an “egregious offense.”
“I think it’s just fortunate that no one was injured,” she said.
Scrogin sentenced Mobley to the upper term of seven years in state prison for the charge he pleaded no contest to. He has credit for 104 days in the county jail. After completing his seven-year term, Mobley will be released on parole for a period of three years.
Scrogin reminded Mobley that a no contact order was in effect for the victims in the case, one of whom was in court Monday. The judge made clear that along with face-to-face contact, Mobley is not to write letters to the victim while he is incarcerated.