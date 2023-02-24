A Marysville man serving a 10-year-to-life sentence recently died in prison after a recommendation from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to release him due to an illness, according to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry.
In July 2009, Jonathan Franklin began inquiring about hiring someone to murder his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
The Marysville Police Department learned of the inquiries and arranged for an undercover agent to meet with Franklin, who offered the agent $1,500 to kill his wife, officials said.
Franklin was arrested and eventually pleaded no contest to attempted murder and soliciting murder. He was sentenced to serve 10 years to life in prison in May 2010.
In September 2021, the California Board of Parole Hearings denied Franklin parole, believing that he posed an unreasonable risk of danger to society, officials said. One month later, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation recommended that a judge resentence Franklin so he could be released after being diagnosed with colon cancer and given six months left to live.
In January 2022, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Stephen Berrier denied the request for resentencing, believing that Franklin was an ongoing danger to the public.
Legislation passed in 2022 has made it easier for inmates to be released from prison in the face of an illness, according to Curry. California Assemblymember Phil Ting authored a bill that removed the requirement that inmates be within 12 months of death or require 24-hour care before they could be released, officials said.
Inmates may now be released if they have an illness with an "end-of-life trajectory," or causes functional issues that impair their daily living.
Curry claimed that had Franklin been released in 2022, Franklin could have made another attempt on his ex-wife’s life. Officials were preparing to return to court to oppose the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation recommendation to release Franklin when they received notice of his death.