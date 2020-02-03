Yuba City Police officers arrested a Marysville man for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and assault with a firearm, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
At 6:22 p.m. Sunday the victim of the alleged carjacking was sitting inside a witness’s car when officers arrived to the area of Shasta Street and Bridge Street. The victim told police that she was driving when the suspect appeared in the back seat of her car and pointed a gun at her. She was able to escape when the car was stopped at the intersection of Bridge Street and Shasta Street. A 25-year-old man from Marysville then drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Yuba City Police Department with locating the vehicle at the suspect’s residence in the 1800 block of Park Circle in Marysville. The Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT team served a search warrant and found the suspect inside with an apparent self-inflicted injury. He was taken to a local hospital, according to Runyen.
As of late Monday afternoon, the suspect was still being treated at the hospital and Runyen declined to identify him until he was booked into Sutter County Jail.