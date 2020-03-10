A Marysville man charged with the murder of an elderly Idaho woman in 2019 has had his jury trial pushed back to the end of April.
Dustin Alfaro, 19, was arrested in March 2019 for the murder of Arlyne Koehler, 87, who was found stabbed to death inside her Pocatello, Idaho, home. Isaac Rodriguez-Romero, 18, of Marysville was arrested in connection with the murder and the pair were extradited to Idaho, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Alfaro was scheduled to have his jury trial begin in Bannock County on March 3, but the trial was pushed back, according to Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog.
“The parties are working on reaching some kind of plea agreement,” Herzog said.
Both co-defendants’ jury trials are scheduled to begin on April 28. However, if a plea agreement is not reached by that date and one of the cases is ready to go to trial, the other defendant’s trial will be rescheduled as they will not be tried together, Herzog said.
Herzog said prosectors would not be seeking the death penalty in the Alfaro case as the timeline to file the necessary paperwork has passed. Rodriguez-Romero was a minor when he and Alfaro are alleged to have murdered Koehler, meaning he cannot be sentenced to death if found guilty.
Alfaro is being held at Bannock County Detention Center on $1,064,264 bail and Rodriguez-Romero is being held on $1 million bail, according to the jail.