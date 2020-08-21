A judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for a Marysville man to have a jury trial for charges of rape and domestic violence.
Marvin Wade Jr., 36, was arrested in June and charged with rape, two counts of oral copulation with a victim under 14, domestic violence, and false imprisonment.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, Marysville Police Officer Patricia Grill and Detective Joe Liebman testified. Grill responded to the scene of a domestic violence incident on June 9 in the 500 block of 6th Street. An adult woman and her 14-year-old daughter had fled Wade’s house after Wade had assaulted the woman. The daughter told her mother after they fled the house that Wade had raped her.
The mother testified in court Friday and described a verbal altercation with Wade inside the home that turned physical when she told Wade that she and her daughter were leaving. She said Wade and her had been dating for about a month and she and her daughter were living with Wade at his grandparents’ house. Wade ripped the woman’s shirt and when she tried running, grabbed her by the throat and strangled her for five to 10 seconds. Wade let go of her when his grandmother came into the room. The woman said she lunged at Wade to allow her daughter to flee the scene and that Wade proceeded to hit her on the head. She described Wade blocking her path but eventually letting her leave to check on her daughter. The homeowner of the house the daughter ran to call law enforcement.
Liebman testified to observing an interview with the daughter about the alleged rape that took place on June 7. She said it happened on the couch in the living room at around 1:30 a.m. while her mother was asleep in the same room. She recalled Wade touching her thigh and then pinning her arms behind her and pulling her pants and underwear down. Wade then engaged in oral copulation with the victim and then had sex with her. Afterwards, she said he put his head in her crotch area.
The next day, Wade told the daughter “don’t tell your mom or I’ll hurt you,” Liebman recounted from the daughter’s interview.
Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna requested that an additional count be added for dissuading a victim from reporting a crime. Judge Kathleen O’Connor added the charge but dismissed the second count of oral copulation because no evidence was presented other than that Wade’s head was in the victim’s crotch area.
Wade will next appear in Yuba County Superior Court on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment on the information. He remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.
In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, fourth months in prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.