Marysville man wanted for felony warrant arrested after fleeing traffic stop

A Marysville man wanted on a felony warrant for vehicle theft fled from a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputy who pulled him over. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit, according to Sutter County Undersheriff’ Scott Smallwood.
Austin Branch, 24, was pulled over on Rio Ramaza Drive and Rio Grande Drive, Pleasant Grove, by a Sutter County Sheriff’s deputy at 7:35 p.m. Thursday for failing to yield. During the stop it was discovered that Branch had a felony warrant in Yuba County and he was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Branch then fled from the deputy on foot while still handcuffed initiating a pursuit with law enforcement. Smallwood said air units were used to locate Branch’s position and he was apprehended without incident in a residential backyard.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail for resisting arrest and then transported to Yuba County Jail for the felony warrant.
Court records indicate that Branch pleaded not guilty to vehicle theft at Yuba County Superior Court in July but failed to appear for a pre-hearing conference on Sept. 11.
Branch is being held at Yuba County Jail on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Yuba County Superior Court on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.