The Amtrak amputation lawsuit playing out in Sacramento federal court devolved into a duel of witnesses Wednesday, with one woman claiming Joe Nevis told her he was trying to kill himself when he lay down on the railroad tracks six years ago and Nevis and his sister denying that.

Emily Hilbers, a 27-year-old Sutter County plumbing office manager and would-be cannabis entrepreneur, testified that Nevis had told her years ago that he ended up on the tracks because he wanted to kill himself.

