Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa announced in a Friday news release that he filed for re-election. He said he plans to continue the city’s revival and emphasize “the health and wellness of our families and economy during this difficult time.
“When I was first elected mayor, my goal was for Marysville to once again become a hometown that we can be proud of. A hometown with a sense of history and a plan for the future,” said Samayoa. He mentioned work to provide jobs for families, clean parks and water, road maintenance and public safety. Supporters said in the release that he’s been business friendly and supportive of schools.
“We have a lot in store for Marysville in the very near future that should have everybody excited about our hometown of Marysville,” said Samayoa.
He said in the news release that Ellis Lake would be brought back to life and the lake district revitalized. He also said the city is in negotiations with developers for the long-vacant Marysville Hotel.
“Marysville’s economic engine will continue to rev up in our Downtown and Medical Arts Districts, giving the community a local place to spend their entertainment dollars,” he said.
This would be his third term as mayor. Two other candidates had filed paperwork for mayoral candidacies as of earlier in the week: Chris Branscum and council member Stephanie McKenzie.