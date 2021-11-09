A 31-year-old Marysville man riding a motorcycle died after a collision with a truck on Butte House Road at Oro Grande Street, Yuba City, on Monday, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.
At around 5:20 p.m., YCPD and medical personnel responded to the scene and found the motorcyclist with major injuries. He was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout but later succumbed to his injuries. A 69-year-old Yuba City man was driving the truck. He was uninjured and remained on scene to speak with officers. The names of the drivers were not released as of late Tuesday.
The Yuba City Traffic Unit conducted the investigation and several witnesses remained on scene and provided statements. Video evidence collected from several Yuba City Police Department cameras along Butte House Road captured the motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles on both the right and left side of the road. The driver of the truck was not under the influence and it is unknown if the motorcyclist was under the influence, according to the release.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.