The city of Marysville said Tuesday that a new public works director was officially hired and expected him to start this week.
Named as the new director was Vincenzo Corazza, a licensed professional engineer who came to Marysville from Reno, Nevada. City officials said Corazza has previously served as a senior engineer, public works director, and city manager for “various public agencies.”
Officials said Corazza, who also is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, has experience in roadway design, traffic management, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), stormwater management, city planning processes and project management.
“After conducting an extensive recruiting and interview process, Mr. Corazza was the obvious choice for Marysville’s next Public Works Director,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said in a statement. “His significant experience and passion for his profession are exactly what the City needs to round out our leadership team.”
Corazza will be taking over a public works department that has been overseen by Schaad for the past 18-months.