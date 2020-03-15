Dahni Shaw has always had a passion for singing.
“My dad, Kenny Trujillo, is a singer and I think he passed some of that along to me,” Shaw said. “You can find him around town playing gigs with his acoustic guitar.”
Shaw, who grew up in the Marysville area, said her parents also put her in a local children’s choir and she performed in local musicals.
Linda Plummer, Shaw’s mother, said Shaw learned to sing at an early age.
“She blew everybody’s socks off because she had a big voice,” Plummer said. “... I just think she’s an extraordinary hard worker, even though she did have this God-given talent, she’s always worked on getting better and improving.”
Now, Shaw lives in Los Angeles and performs mainly in corporate gigs and events, she said. She said she especially performs with a group called the Sunshine Singers – doing vintage entertainment.
Shaw recently performed with the group at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
“We were doing a 1920s act we created just for that event,” Shaw said.
But she also performs frequently in Downtown Disney, has done Christmas caroling in Disneyland and has been a singer at Universal Studios for the past five years.
“It’s really an honor and something that didn’t come to me easily,” Shaw said.
She moved to L.A. when she was 17 years old and went to The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
“That was a great experience but I think something that really set me up creatively was going to Marysville Charter Academy Arts,” Shaw said.
She said she didn’t get a regular paid gig in singing until she was about 25 years old, when she got a job working on a cruise ship.
“If you do unpaid performances for the love of doing music, you can meet a lot of people who can connect you (to paid jobs),” Shaw said.
Shaw was also in a band for awhile called End of Ever, doing original songs – they shot a video in Marysville with the help of Dean Tokuno and Raul Gonzo.
While looking for a paid singing job, she worked at a production company and had some down time. So she studied graphic design and learned how to make websites for people and, with the help of some of her friends, that became her side job ... and then entertaining became her other job.
Shaw said she continues to use those skills for work-from-home opportunities.
“L.A. is a very expensive place to live, so you have to do more than one thing,” Shaw said. “I feel really lucky and really blessed that I get to do both of those things and be creative … Singing is my number one passion.”