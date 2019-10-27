A woman in her 30s, passed out in the bathroom, at the Townhouse Motel on Ninth Street in Marysville. That’s the information Marysville Police Sgt. Nelson Magana received while he was on duty a few months back.
Based on the description, location and his experience working in Yuba County for 16 years, the call sounded like a possible drug overdose. When he reached the motel he grabbed two NARCAN spray cans from the bag in the passenger seat of his car where he kept the opioid reversing nasal spray.
Inside the room, he found the woman passed out now outside the bathroom after her roommate had pulled her out of the bathroom and splashed water on her face trying to revive her. She was not breathing, had no pulse and her eyes had rolled back and were constricted. Magana administered the spray into her left nostril and the woman moved slightly but remained unconscious. He used the second spray can on her right nostril and she opened her eyes and started gasping for air.
The woman had overdosed on heroin and when paramedics arrived to transport the woman to the hospital they informed Magana that the woman would have been dead before they arrived if not for his intervention.
Magana will be honored for his actions with the Life Saving Award at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the City Council meeting. The Marysville Police Department Awards Committee reviewed the file and unanimously decided that Magana was deserving of the honor. The award is rarely given to officers and is only awarded when an officer’s actions warrant it.
“It’s a great honor,” Magana said. “I’m just doing my job. I didn’t do anything I wouldn’t do for anyone else.”
The NARCAN spray that Magana used to save the woman’s life was issued to Marysville officers six months ago to have with them during patrols. Magana said he used the spray for the first time when he administered the spray to the woman.
Magana has worked for the Marysville Police Department for four years and served at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years before that.
The award ceremony during the Nov. 5 council meeting will be open to the public.