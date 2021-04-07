A Marysville Police Officer who hit a suspect with their patrol vehicle during a pursuit in May 2020 is no longer with the department, according to Lt. Adam Barber.
The department would not disclose the officer’s name, why the officer left or when they left. Barber said he could not give specifics about the officer involved because it was a confidential personnel matter.
The Appeal was sent a video of an incident from May 2020 which appeared to show an individual walking away from law enforcement followed by a Marysville Police Department patrol vehicle driving up to the person and the person then disappearing from view.
The incident occurred while MPD responded to a 911 call that a person was damaging car windows in the vicinity of Sun’s Donuts on East 12th Street.
An officer contacted the suspect, identified as Brandon Nix, in the 900 block of B Street. Nix allegedly fled on foot from officers, and he was apprehended in the 800 block of High Street, according to Barber.
“The Marysville Police Department takes incidents such as this very seriously,” Barber said in an email. “The incident was immediately and thoroughly investigated, internally and externally, and appropriate actions have been taken. The use of a vehicle in this manner is not consistent with departmental procedures and training.”
Barber said MPD trains officers regarding appropriate apprehension, intervention and de-escalation methods.