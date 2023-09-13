Located just off State Route 20, Marysville officials gathered at the intersection of E. 22nd Street and Cheim Boulevard on Wednesday to recognize the major road work that recently began and will continue for many parts of the city that desperately need not only pavement improvements, but also traffic calming measures.

With two state highways running through Marysville and a lack of revenue from a strong and diverse tax base, the city’s streets have experienced significant wear and tear over the years. City officials have attributed most of that damage to vehicles cutting through local streets to avoid traffic buildup on State Routes 20 and 70. 

