Marysville officials are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning to celebrate the start of major street work that is planned for several areas of the city.
In July, the Marysville City Council awarded a contract worth $3,336,937.60 to Lamon Construction Co. for various road improvements throughout the city – everything from minor repaving work to complete road reconstruction.
The city was able to address and fix issues with its roads thanks to funding from Measure C, a 1% sales tax passed by voters in 2016; Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law in 2017 and established fuel taxes and vehicle fees which generate funding for roadways in the state; the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a COVID-19 stimulus package that was distributed across the country; and the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), an association which coordinates transportation planning and funding for the Sacramento region.
“These roadway improvements are only possible thanks to Marysville voters who supported Measure C,” Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores said in a statement. “We understand that the condition of roadways is a quality-of-life issue, and we want our residents to be assured that their quality of life is, and always has been, our top priority.”
Twelve sites throughout the city were identified for work by Lamon Construction because they were a “combination of streets that are in very very bad condition or are in fairly good condition, but we want to preserve that so they don’t become streets in really bad condition,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad previously said.
The 12 sections of roadway that are scheduled for improvements include the following:
– E. 22nd Street (Cheim Boulevard to State Route 20)
– Cheim Boulevard (E. 22nd Street to Nadene Drive)
– Del Pero Street (Rideout Way to Toddwick Avenue)
– E. 19th Street (Covillaud Street to Sampson Street)
– 14th Street (Phase 1: Levee to railroad overcrossing)
– Johnson Avenue (Cheim Boulevard to Hall Street)
– Nadene Drive (Cheim Boulevard to Hall Street)
– 14th Street (H Street to F Street)
– A Street (4th Street to 6th Street)
– Glen Street (Hobart Drive to Nadene Drive)
– E 22nd Street (Cheim Boulevard to Ramirez Street)
“Area residents and those who frequently travel these neighborhood streets can expect everything from minor repaving work to complete roadway reconstruction,” officials said.
City officials said 10 of the 12 project areas are expected to be completed before Dec. 31. The A Street segment is slated for completion sometime in 2024 and work along East 22nd Street from Cheim Boulevard to Ramirez Street with help from SACOG funding should be completed in 2025.
The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of E. 22nd Street and Cheim Boulevard in Marysville.