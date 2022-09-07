During a meeting on Tuesday, the Marysville City Council unanimously approved the Adopt-A-Park program as part of an effort to enhance the safety and quality of parks in the community.
The program will allow for members within the community, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations to contribute to the beautification, maintenance, enhancement and general upkeep of public parks in Marysville, according to a staff report.
After determining that safety and security improvements for local parks are top concerns for the community, Community Development staff reviewed model programs from different agencies to develop an Adopt-A-Park program that best suits Marysville at the request of Marysville Parks & Rec and Cultural Events Committee, the staff report said.
Community Development Director Dan Flores said that establishing the program and contributing to the betterment of local parks will improve the overall quality of life for residents and businesses.
“Parks are crucial to the development of Marysville. They help spur more economic activity, attract families with children to the area, increase property values for the surrounding properties, offer protection to the environment, combat crime and provide recreation benefits to our historic city,” Flores said in an email to the Appeal. “This Adopt-A-Park program provides residents with a sense of ownership and the opportunity to invest, by volunteering, in their park land. Marysville residents should be very proud of these amazing parks, few cities have this wonderful feature of so many beautiful parks.”
Groups who participate will choose to be responsible for one or more eligible activities that contribute to the overall safety and betterment of their adopted park, such as reporting suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement, maintaining facilities and equipment and providing custodial services, the staff report said.
The program is divided into three tiers of participation: Custodial, beautification and donations. Custodial tasks adopters with general cleanup and minor maintenance. Beautification involves painting, landscaping and providing amenities to the park. Donations require capital improvements to a park such as windscreens, bases, nets or dog agility courses.
All projects under these tiers must be approved by the city before any work is carried out, the city said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Marysville City Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist called to attention one section of the staff report which said that the adoption of a park by one organization does not preclude the adoption of another area in the same park from a different organization.
Gilchrist said this will allow for large parks to benefit from multiple cleanup and enhancement projects.
“Ellis Lake is a huge place. There could be five Adopt-A-park specialists owning that lake. … Tie it all in with a nice party like SAYLove has and that’s how you get your sense of ownership and pride and dignity back to your community,” Gilchrist said.
In order to qualify for the program, adopter leaders must be at least 18 years of age and attend an orientation led by the Community Services and Public Works Department before starting any work on the adopted park, the city said. Adopters will be responsible for communicating with the department when park items, equipment and grounds are in need of repairs or improvement.
The city will be responsible for providing certain materials and equipment that will be used in a park improvement project such as trash bags, flowers, mulch and paint supplies. Adopters are encouraged to provide their own tools when necessary, but during Tuesday’s council meeting, Flores clarified that power tools such as mowers, tractors or chainsaws are prohibited.
The city will also erect a sign with the adopter’s name, acronym or logo displayed after officially adopting a park.
According to the staff report, the only fiscal impact that will be created by implementing this program is a yearly charge to establish a Marysville Adopt-A-Park website which will not exceed $300. The platform will provide information on parks, trails and open spaces in the community and will be linked to the city’s primary website upon completion. The cost to establish the website will cover the domain cost and will be derived from the city’s existing IT service budget, the city said.
“The City Council and Staff have created momentum that we haven’t seen in decades,” Mayor Chris Branscum said in a statement. “We are taking thoughtful and well-planned action on a broad range of issues to improve the quality and enjoyment of life in Marysville for our residents, businesses, visitors and those who will call Marysville home in the future.”