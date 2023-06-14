As part of the celebration of Juneteenth, the Marysville organization Lifting Others Forward Together (LOFT) will take part in an event Saturday in Grass Valley to celebrate freedom.

Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021.

