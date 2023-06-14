As part of the celebration of Juneteenth, the Marysville organization Lifting Others Forward Together (LOFT) will take part in an event Saturday in Grass Valley to celebrate freedom.
Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021.
“Most now know Juneteenth as the celebration of the bondage of slavery in the Confederate states ending in Texas on June 19, 1865, with the reading of an executive order by the Union army,” Carrie McDowall of Peace Lutheran Church said in a statement. “This was nearly two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863, and nearly three weeks after the surrender by the Confederacy on June 2, 1865. Many Southerners had escaped the sieged South to Texas and over 250,000 slaves in Texas were now free.”
Traditionally celebrated on the third Saturday of June, the Juneteenth event set to take place on Saturday in Grass Valley will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at Peace located at 828 W. Main St. McDowall said speakers expected to participate include Gwen Ford of LOFT and Linda Jack of the Nevada County Historical Society.
Called FREEDOM - a Juneteenth Celebration, McDowall said there will be homemade desserts and “we will celebrate together freedom for all.” While it is a free event, McDowall said donations will be accepted to benefit Women of Worth and LOFT.