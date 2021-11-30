The Marysville Police Department announced that it will have additional officers on patrol through Dec. 14 in an effort to help curb driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
According to a news release from the department, there were more drunken-driving related deaths throughout the country than during any other holiday period in 2019.
The department also reminds the public that prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana also can impair driving, especially when used with alcohol and other drugs.
Funding for the additional patrols was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the release said.