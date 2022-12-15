The Marysville Police Department said this week it currently has additional officers on patrol checking for drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Through New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, the department will have the extra enforcement thanks to a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, officials said.
The additional enforcement also is part of a national campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” that seeks to stop suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.
“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes,” the Marysville Police Department said. “The Marysville Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a ‘go safely’ game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol. Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.”