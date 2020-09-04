The Marysville Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Monday between 6 p.m. and midnight at an undisclosed location in the city, according to an MPD press release.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests and the primary purpose of the checkpoints is promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Impairment can happen after taking prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs as well as medicinal and recreational marijuana, according to the release.
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.
In addition, all available California Highway Patrol Officers will be on patrol around the region for a maximum enforcement period that started Friday at 6 p.m. and will last until Monday at 11:59 p.m, according to a CHP press release. Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 45 people were killed in crashes throughout California. Nearly three-quarters of all vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt. CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour enforcement effort in 2019.