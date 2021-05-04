With May being Bicycle Safety Month, the Marysville Police Department is encouraging people to be aware of those out walking, riding their bike or driving.
“Biking is a great way to get fresh air and exercise, but keep in mind others are staying at home too and have the same idea,” said Lt. Adam Barber in a press release. “It’s important to keep you and your family safe by remaining aware of your surroundings even though there’s less vehicular traffic.”
The Marysville Police Department suggests the following tips to help keep bicyclists and others safe:
–always wear a helmet and never ride impaired;
–be seen, wear brightly colored clothing and have bike lights handy (front white light and rear red flashing light or reflectors);
–use hand signals when turning or stopping;
–bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow moving vehicle.