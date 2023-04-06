Much like the Yuba City Police Department will be doing for the month of April, which has been recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Marysville Police Department will be “actively looking” for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law. 

Funding for the additional enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the department said. 

