Much like the Yuba City Police Department will be doing for the month of April, which has been recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Marysville Police Department will be “actively looking” for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
Funding for the additional enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the department said.
Under California law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app on your phone. Officials said using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine and those who violate the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.
According to a 2022 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, nearly 72% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern, the department said. In 2021, the California Highway Patrol issued nearly 56,000 citations for distracted driving.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reported that 3,522 people died in 2021 due to distracted driving. Nine people in the United States are killed every day in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.