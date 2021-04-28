A Marysville Police Department patrol unit was involved in a collision with a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon at H Street and 10th Street.
An officer was driving south on H Street from the north side of 10th Street when a tractor trailer failed to stop at a red light and collided into the patrol unit, according to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs.
The officer was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout and has since been released. Sachs said the patrol unit is a “total loss.”
The collision caused one lane to be closed for about an hour, according to Sachs.