Among other public safety additions by the city of Marysville, the Marysville Police Department was recently able to replace its aging Harley-Davidson enforcement motorcycle thanks in part to funding provided by the state.

According to the city, the police department had used a 2005 Harley-Davidson for the past 18 years that was originally purchased via a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. That motorcycle had “served well beyond its expected useful life,” officials said.

