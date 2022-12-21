Among other public safety additions by the city of Marysville, the Marysville Police Department was recently able to replace its aging Harley-Davidson enforcement motorcycle thanks in part to funding provided by the state.
According to the city, the police department had used a 2005 Harley-Davidson for the past 18 years that was originally purchased via a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. That motorcycle had “served well beyond its expected useful life,” officials said.
The department used the motorcycle for “traffic enforcement and special detail assignments,” officials said.
In June, the Marysville City Council approved the replacement of that 2005 Harley-Davidson with money from the state of California Supplemental Law Enforcement Services Fund. The city used those funds and money from the trade-in value of the 2005 model to purchase a new 2022 Harley-Davidson.
The motorcycle made its public debut in the city during the 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
“The 2022 motorcycle is assigned to traffic enforcement, which is aggressively focused on improving public safety by curbing traffic infractions prevalent in Marysville due to the high traffic levels on and around state routes 20 and 70,” officials said.
Along with the replacement of the Harley, the Marysville Fire Department recently “took delivery of two new Pierce Type 3 fire engines.” The city said these engines were purchased in order to replace two engines that were manufactured in 1982 and in 1991. Those older engines were initially purchased in a “used condition,” officials said.
“Type 3 apparatus are designed to provide rapid deployment in rural and/or mountainous communities. Both new engines are four-wheel-drive, hold up to 500 gallons of water, carry up to four firefighting personnel and are equipped with vital rescue and life-saving equipment,” the city said. “The new engines will allow the city of Marysville to provide better vegetation and wildland firefighting capabilities as well as provide rescue and medical aid. These new units not only benefit Marysville residents, but also provide assistance to the communities of District 10, Hallwood and Linda, which are regional automatic and mutual aid partners. They will also improve the city’s ability to assist local and state mutual aid systems when needed.”
To celebrate the new arrivals, the Marysville Fire Department will have a “Push-In Ceremony” at 3 p.m. today at the Marysville Fire Department, located at 107 9th St. in Marysville.