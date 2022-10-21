The Marysville Police Department said it will hold a DUI checkpoint tonight from 6 p.m. to midnight at an “undisclosed location within Marysville city limits.”
Officials with the department said DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests in the area.
“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” officials said. “During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Marysville Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe.”
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, officials said.
Funding for this program was provided by the CHP Cannabis Tax Grant Fund.