The Marysville Police Department said it will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint tonight from 6 p.m. to midnight at an “undisclosed location” within the city.
Officials with the department said DUI checkpoints are typically determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.
“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” the department said. “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk. Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, the department said.
“The Marysville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” officials said. “Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”
The department said funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In addition to the checkpoint, the Marysville Police Department and Yuba City Police Department will be “actively looking” for drivers throughout the month of April who are in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
Under California law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app on your phone. Officials said using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine and those who violate the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record, the Appeal previously reported.
According to a 2022 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, nearly 72% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern, law enforcement officials previously said. In 2021, the California Highway Patrol issued nearly 56,000 citations for distracted driving.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reported that 3,522 people died in 2021 due to distracted driving. Nine people in the United States are killed every day in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.