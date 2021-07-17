There were people from all over California, and some born out of the country, to walk the streets of downtown Marysville for the final day of the 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival.
Based solely on Friday night’s data, event organizer DeeDee Efstratis-Brady said turnout was up from the record 2019 event.
The 2020 Peach Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had a phenomenal turnout,” Efstratis-Brady said. “Turnout was up 50 percent. It's not just an event for the locals anymore.”
Efstratis-Brady noted that a Los Angeles family ventured back up to Marysville two years later to ring in the 21st edition of the Peach Festival. There were plenty of people from Sacramento, Roseville and the Bay Area who attended on Saturday.
There was plenty for everyone to do, Efstratis-Brady said, including food and entertainment vendors from first to sixth street in downtown Marysville, as well as a kids zone and carnival on second street.
“Lots of stuff for the kids to do and great food for everybody,” Efstratis-Brady said.
There were also many first-timers, including a family from Vallejo who made the trip last-minute.
“We were looking for something to do,” Caitlin Ethridge, of Vallejo, said.
After arriving to Marysville for the first time, Ethridge said her daughter, Maisie, 5, really enjoyed all the consignment stores along D Street.
“She’s been to everyone,” said Ethridge while taking a break by the snow cone machine.
Ethridge said she and her family have really taken advantage of the state’s reopening by getting out to new places in the Golden State before gearing up for Maisie’s return to an in-person Kindergarten in the fall.
In addition to snow cones, the peach-flavored food was also a major hit on Saturday. The peach popper booth run by Jorge and Alexia Frias of Marysville, was selling a ton throughout the event.
Jorge Frias said he had sold about 700 poppers at about midday Saturday. He had made a 1,000 total for the festival.
“I didn’t make enough,” Jorge Frias said.
He is hoping to expand his product to future venues, including perhaps at his place of employment at the Rocklin Save Mart.
Frias said the poppers’ corps ingredients are Philadelphia cream cheese, diced peaches, green onion and two full cups of bacon.
A fried shell holds it all in, he said.
Near the popper booth were several cold treats that one family from Sacramento was enjoying.
Jenny Russ, born in Russia but currently resides in Sacramento, said it was her first time visiting Marysville.
It won’t be her last, Russ said.
Russ’ daughter, Zarina who only speaks Russian, was savoring her ice cream cone treat while the family figured out their next move downtown.
Russ said she is a fan of small-town festivals and wouldn’t be opposed to moving to an area like Marysville one day.
“It’s nice,” Russ said. “A big city doesn’t have anything like this, except for the state fair but that is out of control.”
Russ said her husband is also a fan of small towns.
“He’s a country guy,” Russ said.
The festival wraps up at 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 763-5402, email msvlpeachfest@gmail.com or visit marysvillepeachfest.com or the Marysville Peach Festival Facebook page.