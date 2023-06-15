Organizers of the 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival announced this week that the free community event held on D Street in historic downtown Marysville is scheduled to take place this year on July 14 and 15.
With more than 120 exhibitors expected to take part, the festival will be from 4-10 p.m. on July 14 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 15. However, much like previous years, festivities will get a head start the day before, on July 13, with the Peach Pub Crawl in downtown Marysville at 6 p.m., hosted by the Marysville Youth Shooting Sports program.
Organizers said along with vendors offering unique items for sale, the festival also will include a “wide variety of peachy food” and two stages of musical entertainment. Another tradition that will return is the annual Peach Festival Tasty Treat Competition hosted by Results Radio.
“If you think you’ve got the best peach pie recipe or your peach cobbler has the best crumble, enter them into the Tasty Treat Competition,” organizers said. “There are both savory and sweet categories and winners will be announced on Friday evening.”
Also on July 14, the John Sodaro “Onore” award and the Didar Bains “Visionary Leadership” award will be given out at 6 p.m. at the 3rd and D Street stage. The festival also will feature the return of the Peach Festival 5K Fun Run hosted by The Training Zone on the morning of July 15.
Results Radio plans to host several games and competitions for “several fun prizes” at the corner of 3rd and D streets on July 15, with the peach pie eating contest scheduled for noon on that day.
Organizers said street closures for the event will begin at 9 p.m. on July 13.
For more information about the Peach Pub Crawl, call 530-682-7160. For more information about the Tasty Treat Competition, call 530-763-5402. For information about the Peach Festival 5K Fun Run, contact the Training Zone at 530-742-7473.
For information on sponsor and vendor opportunities, contact Sapphire Marketing Group at 530-763-5402 or visit www.marysvillepeachfest.com.