Organizers of the 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival announced this week that the free community event held on D Street in historic downtown Marysville is scheduled to take place this year on July 14 and 15.

With more than 120 exhibitors expected to take part, the festival will be from 4-10 p.m. on July 14 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 15. However, much like previous years, festivities will get a head start the day before, on July 13, with the Peach Pub Crawl in downtown Marysville at 6 p.m., hosted by the Marysville Youth Shooting Sports program.

Recommended for you