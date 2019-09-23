There will be a public hearing at Thursday’s Marysville Planning Commission meeting about amending the Marysville municipal code on regulating commercial cannabis activity in city limits.
City Manager Marti Brown said it’s an action item and staff is asking it to be voted on and recommended to return to the City Council at a later date.
The amendment would allow for adult-use and delivery on recreational marijuana, which would expand the ordinance to include both recreational and medical marijuana.
Brown said the proposed amendment would also keep everything consistent with state regulations on commercial cannabis activity.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at 526 C St. and the public is welcome to attend.