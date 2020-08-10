The Marysville Planning Commission is conducting a public hearing Wednesday about possibly granting a use permit for the operation of a commercial cannabis activity, according to a news release.
Michael Shipp is requesting the permit to operate cannabis distribution out of a warehouse at 1127 Chestnut St., Marysville. Comments can be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing the city clerk at nmoe@marysville.ca.us.
Due to the pandemic, city hall is closed to the public. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87195840943. To listen in, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter 871 9584 0943.