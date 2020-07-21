The Marysville Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing and vote today (Wednesday) on a permit to operate commercial cannabis activity at a warehouse in the city.
The warehouse is located at 1127 Chestnut St., Marysville, and the permit would be to use the warehouse for distribution only, according to the meeting agenda.
City Hall is closed to the public so the meeting can be watched via video conference. To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81482208458. To listen in via landline or cell phone, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting number 814 8220 8458.
Public comments should be limited to no more than five minutes. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.