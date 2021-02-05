Over the next few years, several streets in Marysville will be getting face lifts. At least that’s the plan -- success depends largely on the city receiving funding.
Public Works Director Craig Platt recently updated the City Council on where all the city’s street improvement projects stand.
-- Fifth Street Reconstruction:
The estimated $3 million project includes rehabilitation of the road structural section from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at intersections, driveways and alley crossings. The existing curb, gutter and sidewalk will only be replaced in damaged areas. The signal at H Street would be replaced and a new pedestrian crossing would be installed at F Street.
Platt said construction could begin in spring 2022. The project was originally slated to begin this year, but the city is awaiting word from the Sacramento Council of Area Governments (SACOG) on a request for $1 million to cover an approximately $800,000 shortfall in funding for the project.
In 2017, the city secured $700,000 in regional surface transportation program funding and has also secured $1.5 million from SACOG. Marysville is putting $91,000 into the project.
“We have several things we have to do to tie all three of these funds together,” Platt said.
Councilmember Brad Hudson asked if the project could be started while the city awaits funding to cover the shortfall. Platt said the project can’t be put out for bid until all funds are available.
“This is a reason we want to have more frequent updates on the finances of the city,” Mayor Chris Branscum said. “… So we know where we stand on cash.”
Engineering, design and bid specification should be completed this summer and, if the funding is granted, the project will be put out for bid this winter.
Repair Projects
The city has several projects lined up with funding made available from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which means $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California, according to Caltrans’ website.
A few projects -- road repairs on B Street from Third Street to First Street, First Street from B Street to the bridge, and on F Street from Third Street to 10th Street -- could be completed this year.
Platt said SB-1 funds are a direct funding source for local agencies.
“This is our best place to spend funds and we get a lot of pavement on the ground for the least amount of money,” Platt said.
Currently the city has approximately $490,000 in funding and is expecting between $180,000 and $210,000 from SB-1. The allotment is expected to be down because SB-1 funding is tied to a gas tax and driving has been down because of the pandemic.
“We have more projects on the books than we have money,” Platt said.
Branscum said there are streets in east Marysville that need more immediate repair than the ones slated for repair under SB-1 funding.
“That remains a real problem,” Branscum said.
Platt said there currently isn’t the funding to take on projects in east Marysville but that plans are in place to repair those roads when funding becomes available.
“I agree with all of you, the roads here – some of them are bad and some really bad,” Platt said. “East Marysville has not had a lot of overlay, so you have thin pavement.”
Bike Routes:
Platt said a bicycle and pedestrian improvement project is the project closest to starting construction. The estimated $583,000 project will install 26 bike racks on public sidewalks, add 7.23 miles of bike lanes, 5.74 miles of bike routes, four high visibility crosswalks, two rectangular rapid flash beacons, two speed feedback signs, a raised intersection and 1,193 feet of sidewalk. The project area includes First Street from F to D Street; D Street and 12th Street; and D Street from First to Fifth Street.
“It’s all over the city… It’s all about bicycle traffic and pedestrian traffic,” Platt said.
The city is contributing $68,000 in budgeted general fund dollars to the project. It is expected to begin construction this spring.
Block Grant Project:
Community Development Block Grant funding will go toward improving roads in east Marysville, according to Platt. The rehabilitation project would cover approximately 3.3 miles of residential streets and sidewalks in east Marysville. Included in repairs would be reconstructing failing road structural sections, installing accessible ramps on street corners, improving sidewalks where necessary and installing a bike lane on E 13th Street between Couvillaud to Ramirez streets.
In June 2020, the city applied for approximately $2.5 million in funding and is waiting to hear back.
“I just know we’re still in the running,” Platt said.
The city also has another shovel-ready project planned for another section of east Marysville that would be funded in part by a federal stimulus project, according to Platt. That project would rehabilitate approximately three miles of residential streets and sidewalks in east Marysville off Highway 20. It would include the same repairs on several streets and would install a bike lane on East 22nd Street.