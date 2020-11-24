The Marysville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies across the country are reminding residents to wear seat belts, according to a press release.
This week, officers will be on patrol looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts.
That includes children who are not properly secured in child safety seats.
According to the release, a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association found only 76 percent of rear seat passengers wore seat belts last year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said seat belts saved nearly 15,000 lives of people ages five and older in 2017.
A seat belt violation fine is $162, according to the release.
Children must be properly secured in a safety seat in the second row of a vehicle until they are at least eight years old.
Drivers can get a ticket for not wearing a seat belt without committing another traffic violation.