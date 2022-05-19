The Marysville Police Department announced it will have a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night at an undisclosed location within city limits.
Set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, the location will be chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. According to the department, the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
“During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” the department said. “The Marysville Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”
While impaired driving can occur after drinking alcohol, the Marysville Police Department also wanted to remind the public that some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs also may interfere with driving.
“Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car,” the department said. “While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.”
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, the department said.
Funding for this program was provided by the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Grant Fund.