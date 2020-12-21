A local family had their stolen vehicle returned to them, along with some Christmas gifts and food, following a fortuitous discovery by the Marysville Police Department.
The department was handing out gifts and food to local families on Saturday when officers heard that a vehicle had been stolen from the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive. They decided to add the victims to their list of deserving families who would be receiving gifts.
Four hours later, officers delivered the gifts and food to the family. At the same time, patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle elsewhere. Officers conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Swezy Street, and arrested John Robert Tau, 33, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was returned to the Marysville family.