When two women struggled to stay afloat in the South Yuba River with no rescue in sight, Marysville Police Department Sgt. Nelson Magana knew he had to take action.
On June 27, Magana was spending the day off duty near the river with friends when he heard two women calling for help. Magana said that he saw an older woman struggling to swim while her niece held on to a boulder in the water.
In a letter to the Marysville Police Department, the woman recounted that she had attempted to get her niece to stand on a rock to stay above the deep channel. The rock could only fit one person, so the woman told her niece to stay while she swam away. Because the niece was in a panicked state, she held on to her aunt causing her to be pulled underwater several times.
Magana said that despite there being multiple people in the surrounding area, no one moved to help. He jumped into the river to separate and rescue both women. He said that when he approached them, the older woman held on to him, causing him to be pulled under water as well.
Magana said that he was able to hold his breath and lift the woman above the water as he walked across the river bed to shore. He estimated that he had walked between 15 and 20 feet until propelling the woman to a boulder near shore. Magana swam back and did the same for the woman’s niece.
Magana said that he did not tell any colleagues about this incident. His actions would have gone unnoticed if the women he rescued did not send in a letter to the Marysville Police Department recounting the events.
“I didn’t tell anyone about it. I just did what I did that day. My chief was happy, but he was a little surprised that I didn’t mention it. He said ‘This is a big deal. You should have told me sooner. We want to hear these types of things.’ I didn’t want to make it seem like a bigger thing than it was. To me, it was just another day,” Magana said.
During the Marysville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Magana was given the Life Saving Award for his actions. Police officials said that he earned the award for going above and beyond while off duty.
“Sgt. Magana was at the right place at the right time and dove into action when others did not. Sgt. Magana saved two lives that day, and the women are thankful with all the gratitude their hearts can carry,” officials said in a statement.
This is the third Life Saving Award that Magana has received in his 16-year career, he said. Magana received his first award in 2015 for performing CPR on a choking infant. He later earned his second award in 2019 for administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to someone experiencing a drug overdose.
“I acted without incident and I wish other people would do the same when somebody else is in need. I jumped in the water without any hesitation and got the job done,” Magana said.