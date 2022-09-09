Life Saving Award

Sgt. Nelson Magana, right, was given the Life Saving Award during a Marysville City Council meeting on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Marysville Police Department

When two women struggled to stay afloat in the South Yuba River with no rescue in sight, Marysville Police Department Sgt. Nelson Magana knew he had to take action.

On June 27, Magana was spending the day off duty near the river with friends when he heard two women calling for help. Magana said that he saw an older woman struggling to swim while her niece held on to a boulder in the water. 

Tags

Recommended for you