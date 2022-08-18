As summer begins to wrap up, the Marysville Police Department is encouraging Marysville residents to follow safe driving regulations and find sober ways to travel.
According to the department, additional officers have been on patrol since Wednesday in order to monitor drivers who are suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Officers will continue to patrol for suspected DUIs until Sept. 5 as part of the national impaired driving enforcement campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, officials said.
In addition to increased patrols, Marysville police will hold a DUI checkpoint tonight at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Officials said that over 1,150 people were killed in drunk driving related accidents across the state in 2020, which accounted for 30% of all traffic deaths in California.
Police officials are also urging the public to take the necessary steps and precautions to ensure that they engage with safe driving practices such as buckling their seat belts, avoiding distractions while driving, following the speed limit and driving sober.
While impaired driving is typically associated with alcohol, officials want to remind the public that prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and other substances like marijuana can also cause impaired or inebriated driving.
Residents are encouraged to establish a safe travel plan when driving locally and over large distances. Those who take prescription medications that can inhibit driving or plan on drinking should coordinate with a designated driver, officials said.
To report impaired driving on the road, call 911.