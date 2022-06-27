In less than a week, Yuba-Sutter will be celebrating Independence Day with all the traditions that come along with the Fourth of July, including fireworks.
On Monday, the Marysville Fire Department performed a controlled burn between the 5th Street and 10th Street bridges at Beckwourth Riverfront Park to not only control vegetation, but also prepare for fireworks that are planned for July 4.
“As a general prevention measure we attempt to remove vegetation along the levees and other areas that might pose a fire risk to the community,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said of Monday’s controlled burn in an email to the Appeal. “Every year we do a combination of controlled burns and mechanical removal (mastication, mowing, etc.). We do focus on the area in the vicinity of the fireworks display just prior to the show to mitigate risk. (Marysville) Fire is the only department working on burning currently but they work with the levee district and private contractors. (The) Public Works department sometimes helps with mowing but is not doing so at the moment.”
To celebrate the upcoming holiday, organizers with Sapphire Marketing Group will be putting on the 2022 Bi-County 4th of July Spectacular on July 4 at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. The gates of the park and soccer fields are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m.
Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring their own “picnic/BBQ space” and games to play, organizers said. There also will be various food vendors at the park with items such as bacon-wrapped hot dogs, street tacos, burgers, fries, kettle corn, and saltwater taffy.
Organizers said this free event was made possible by local municipalities such as the city of Marysville, the city of Yuba City, Yuba County, and Sutter County.
“We would also like to thank Yuba Water, Pape Machinery, Lakeview Petroleum and Stassi’s 4th Ward for sponsoring the 2022 event,” Judy Brogden with Sapphire Marketing Group said. “... River Valley Community Bank also is a sponsor … (and) we just added Recycling Industries as a sponsor of the Fourth of July event.”
The fireworks show will start at about 9:20-9:30 p.m. in the soccer fields between the 5th Street and 10th Street bridges and is expected to last between 20 and 25 minutes.
“The display should be visible from both sides of the river, reaching upwards of 500 feet. Parking will be limited on both sides of the river, so please plan accordingly,” Brogden said. “There will be a VIP parking and seating section on the soccer fields – VIP parking pass required. These areas are a first come, first served basis for VIP eligible folks (employees of local agencies and sponsors).”
Organizers also shared the following information for those that plan to attend:
– No personal fireworks, firearms and/or drones will be allowed
– There will be multiple trash cans and dumpsters to use
– Restrooms will be available
– Please bring a blanket and/or chairs to sit on and enjoy the show