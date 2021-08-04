Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said Horton Alexander “Cotton” Rosser is synonymous with rodeo not only in one of the state’s oldest cities, but throughout the nation.
Branscum called Rosser an entrepreneur in the rodeo world and one of his true heroes.
Rosser purchased the Flying U Rodeo Company and Cotton’s Cowboy Corral in Marysville in 1956 not long after graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he was a member of the rodeo team.
With Rosser at the helm, Flying U Rodeo Company became one of the oldest continuing rodeo livestock companies in the U.S.
He is also a recipient of multiple rodeo hall of fame awards throughout the country and has been a significant contributor to one of the longest running local events in the Yuba-Sutter region. The Marysville Stampede, which is slated to return in September this year, has had the Rosser footprint on it for decades.
Last year, not long before it was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reno Rosser, Cotton’s son, said that his father’s lifelong work has been helping put rodeo on the map in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Cotton Rosser, who will turn 93 today (Thursday), was recently awarded a proclamation from the city that read in part calling Aug. 5 Cotton Rosser Day in honor of his 93rd birthday.
Branscum said the city is also working on raising money for a bronze monument of Rosser riding a horse.
Branscum said it will be bigger than lifesize because Rosser was bigger than lifesize and should be honored for his accomplishments.
He said the monument, which he hopes will be done by the end of the year, will look like the John Wayne statue in front of the Orange County airport.
Branscum said the city is working to place the monument at Plaza Park by the Silver Dollar Saloon and Bok Kai Temple.
Branscum is quick to call Rosser a hero for all he has done for the rodeo business and the city of Marysville.
“My heroes are entrepreneurs and he is certainly an entrepreneur,” Branscum said.
Karin Rosser, Cotton’s wife of 43 years, said Rosser wasn’t always a rodeo man and that he learned to be one while growing up in Long Beach.
Karin said Cotton used to make his way to the stables as a boy to clean stalls and earn money to ride a horse.
“He always wanted to do something involved with cowboys,” Karin said.
Soon, Karin said she will be able to relive Cotton’s accomplishments when he is memorialized with a statue in Plaza Park.
“That means people think of a lot of him and his accomplishments,” she said.
David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – another partner helping to build the Rosser monument – said YSAC is working to build an online portal throughout its website where the public can donate toward the statue.
In the meantime, Read said all donations are accepted over the phone at (530) 742-2787 or by check made out to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, located at 624 E Street, Marysville.