The Marysville City Council on Tuesday passed a motion in support of the Goldfields Parkway Project.
The motion is part of an effort by Yuba County to get support from government entities to draw more attention to the project, increasing the likelihood of garnishing state and federal funding for construction, a staff report said.
According to the report, Yuba County recognized the need for an alternate route around Marysville and a major arterial route through east Linda to help facilitate anticipated growth in the area.
The county wants an expressway through east Linda that would be a local-road alternative, owned and operated by the county. The terminus points would be at the McGowan Interchange and Highway 65 on the south and near Plantz Road and Highway 20 on the north, the Appeal previously reported.
Over the past 15 years, Yuba County has acquired rights of way for the segment of Goldfields Parkway between Erle Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road. The segment between Erle Road and N. Beale Road has been constructed, and the county plans to construct the segment between N. Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road over the next year or two, according to the staff report.
Woodruff Lane, Ramirez Road and Matthews Lane are the local roads that would provide the connection to Highway 70, providing Highway 70 traffic with a local alternative to bypass Marysville, the Appeal reported. Mike Lee with Community Development and Services previously said Caltrans was in the process of widening Highway 70 in different phases that include a section that leads into Marysville.
Lee said the segment between Hammonton Smartsville Road to Highway 20 is estimated to cost $100 million and the segment that would be a bridge over the river could cost between $30-40 million.
During a Yuba County Board of Supervisors meeting in November, Pamela Warmack, with the local organization “Keep 70 Safe,” voiced concern about the alternative project citing the cost of building and maintaining roads and bridges and the impact that would have on taxpayers.
“We’re not a county with deep pockets,” Warmack told the board.
She said the county should push Caltrans for a bypass that would divert state highway traffic around Marysville instead of onto local roads.
“Is this really the best we can do? I think we can do better,” Warmack said. “I think we must do better.”
Film commission
Also on Tuesday, the council passed a motion to contribute $6,250 to the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of establishing a regional film commission.
“Our intention is to help grow our economy by attracting films in the Yuba-Sutter community and supporting the film industry while they’re here,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, during Tuesday’s meeting. “In the long run, I don’t even consider it a charitable organization. This is an investment that our jurisdictions are making in growing our economy … supporting our business community, supporting the residents here, building a sense of pride for our community when we have film production come to town.”
The film commission would provide production crews with a one-stop resource to facilitate film, TV, and commercial production in the area, the Appeal previously reported. The community would then benefit economically from the rental of hotel rooms, venues, and vehicles and the purchase of supplies, food and other goods necessary when filming on location.
The film commission would ultimately act as an advisor to any local government body on policies, legislation, and regulations necessary for the promotion of the area and actively work to market and promote the region as a cost effective and quality location for filming.