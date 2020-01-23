While Marysville is opening up the sale of the Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club to the public, the city council, staff and members of the golf board of directors hope that it will remain a golf course.
“We would love it to remain a golf course,” Marysville Vice Mayor Stephanie McKenzie said.
For the second time in the last seven years, Marysville is pursuing selling the real estate – the land and building – which the golf course sits on due to financial reasons.
Councilman Bill Simmons said in a previous Appeal-Democrat report that the city can’t continue to subsidize the course.
As a mandate, Marysville first offered it to several public agencies, including Yuba County, for a period of 60 days, City Manager Marti Brown said.
Yuba County, recently in closed session, elected not to move forward with purchasing the property, which put it back into the hands of the city.
Brown said the next step is to open up the sale of the golf course to the public.
“We’re (moving) forward with publicly marketing the golf course for sale and lease,” Brown said. “The council is open to all offers at this point.”
During the negotiations, Brown hopes to partner with members of the club to bring in people interested in the property.
Daily operations will remain the same and the course will be open until, and hopefully after, it is sold.
“Our course is not going to close unless someone wants to do something else with it,” said Ed Powell, president of Plumas Lake Golf Club. “We have 120 people who pay dues; the restaurant is open everyday. We’re making ends meet by keeping the doors open for public play.”
Powell ensures his members that the club is on a similar path as city council.
Marysville owns the land and building, while the club is in charge of running the day-to-day operations.
Powell said the club is continuing to run deals trying to entice more members and golfers to the area.
The course has been open since 1926, and though it has struggled recently due in part to an overall decline in the industry itself, Powell said there remains a viable need for a golf course in the area.
“The main goal is to keep it as a golf course,” he said.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said the area of South Yuba County is becoming more of an attraction for residents, out of towners and developers.
The golf course, Toyota Amphitheater and the newly-constructed Hard Rock Hotel and Sacramento at Fire Mountain make the area a stronger investment.
“Those three entities add value to people who want to invest in the area,” Samayoa said. “We hope we can attract enough interest.”
Simmons said there is always a need in a city for recreational activities such as a public golf course.
But the course needs to be “100 percent self-sufficient,” an opinion that he still stands by as the city is moving forward with open-market negotiations.
“Can’t expect municipalities to keep putting money into a recreational activity,” Simmons said. “We can’t keep giving away revenue when you’re fighting for revenue.”