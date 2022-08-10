The Marysville Police Department said it arrested a 62-year-old Marysville man Wednesday after allegedly raping a woman by force.

According to police, a female victim called 911 from the 800 block of E Street at about 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday and reported that a man forcibly raped her. That suspect was identified as Richard Harold Hatfield, 62, of Marysville.

